



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Carli Lloyd drew more than just the attention of social media when she drilled a 55-yard field goal at Eagles’ practice last week. It didn’t take long for NFL teams to come calling.

According to FOX Sports, Lloyd’s trainer says the Delran, New Jersey, native has not only received several calls for a tryout, but was even offered the chance to kick for an unnamed team during an upcoming preseason game.

Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, said the team offered Lloyd a chance to kick in a game this Thursday, but the team’s preseason game conflicted with the USWNT’s game vs. Portugal at the Linc Thursday night.

“Today, she got another call from another NFL team,” Galanis told FOX Sports’ Martin Rogers. “The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next (game). They were willing to put her on the roster. She was told (she could) play on Thursday, the NFL game, but she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict.”

Galanis went on to say that Lloyd is genuinely interested in becoming the first woman to ever play in the NFL, but for now, it looks like that will have to wait.