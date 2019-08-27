PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will hold a free public training session in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The practice will be held Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
Fans can enter The Linc through the Braskem Gate at the Northeast corner of the stadium. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Headed to @USWNT practice tomorrow? Here is what you need to know! pic.twitter.com/m5jugEZU2U
— LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) August 27, 2019
The USWNT will face Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Lincoln Financial Field at 7 p.m.
More than 43,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The attendance record for a stand-alone friendly match is 44,028.
Tickets for the game start at $35. You can purchase tickets to the match at ticketmaster.com. or ussoccer.com.
