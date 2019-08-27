BREAKING:Firefighters Battling 3-Alarm Blaze At Mount Laurel Condo
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lincoln Financial Field, Local TV, Philadelphia News, USWNT


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will hold a free public training session in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The practice will be held Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fans can enter The Linc through the Braskem Gate at the Northeast corner of the stadium. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The USWNT will face Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Lincoln Financial Field at 7 p.m.

More than 43,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The attendance record for a stand-alone friendly match is 44,028.

Tickets for the game start at $35. You can purchase tickets to the match at ticketmaster.com. or ussoccer.com.

