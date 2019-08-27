



PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) – The Trolley Car Diner in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia will shut its doors in October, the owner says. The diner will officially close on Oct. 15 after nearly 20 years of service.

Owner Ken Weinstein says the diner’s sales have steadily declined with the growth of Northwest Philadelphia’s food scene.

“There are now many more places to eat, drink and gather today,” Weinstein said in a statement. “Many of these establishments are within a walk or short drive of the Diner. These new dining destinations have slowly eaten into our customer base. With significantly more options, the Diner’s sales have steadily declined, and they’re down by more than 20% since 2013. At the same time, many other costs associated with running a restaurant have continued to rise. Unfortunately, the Diner is no longer financially sustainable.”

The Trolley Car Café in East Falls will remain open and will accept gift cards for the diner.

The owner’s main concern is helping the employees stay on their feet.

He set aside $100,000 to give as bonuses for employees who stay until closure. Any staff member who stays with the diner through Oct. 15 will receive a severance payment based on what they make and the number of years they’ve been with the business.

They are going to set up workshops to help employees write résumés and prepare for interviews, write recommendation letters, and organize a job fair with other restaurants for their employees.

Trolley Car Diner employees will have the first chance to apply for open positions at the Trolley Car Café.

“My family always enjoyed going to Trolley Car Diner and seeing many friends, neighbors and acquaintances during our visits. We appreciate all the friendship and patronage throughout the years,” Weinstein said.