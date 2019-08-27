BREAKING:Massive Multi-Alarm Fire At West Philadelphia Church Causes Parts Of Building To Collapse
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s some exciting news for sports fans watching games at the Wells Fargo Center. Crews are putting together a huge new scoreboard.

It’s so big that it had to be delivered on 19 trucks. It is twice the size as the previous scoreboard and can transform in a variety of ways.

The new high-tech gadget will be shared by the Sixers and Flyers.

Officials say it is the first of its kind in the entire world. See how the scoreboard will look in action here.

