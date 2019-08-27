PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Activists are demonstrating in front of Philadelphia’s City Hall on Tuesday as the fallout continues since last week’s resignation of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Members of the Rally for Justice coalition want a say in who is chosen as the city’s next top cop.
Richard Ross Resignation: A Look At Potential Replacements For Philadelphia Police Commissioner
The group has specific qualities they want to see in the next police commissioner. For instance, some want that person to be a female African-American.
Ross shockingly resigned last week. His surprise step down came after a federal lawsuit was filed by two African-American female officers.
The women alleged sexual harassment within the department. The suit did not accuse Ross of harassment but he still decided it was best to leave the department.
Activist Deacon Matthew Smith told Eyewitness News he hopes the next commissioner continues Ross’ policies.
What We Know About Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter
“We want to see someone who continues and even further the policies of former Commissioner Richard Ross,” Smith said.
Philadelphia Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told Eyewitness News she wants to take the reins of the nation’s sixth-largest police department. Ultimately, it is Mayor Jim Kenney’s decision.
