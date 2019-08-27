PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mr. B, Philadelphia’s famous “chonk” cat, has been placed with a foster family, the Morris Animal Refuge says. The 26-pound cat has several underlying health and behavioral issues that need special care that required the help of an experienced foster family.
After a picture of Mr. B went viral last week, the shelter received more than 3,000 applications to adopt the cat.
Ok, who loves our chonky kitty Mr. B.? Well, now you can wear your heart on your sleeve (& Mr. B. on your shirt!) with great new custom-made CHONK shirts! Order a shirt today to support our lifesaving mission & help homeless pets like Mr. B.: https://t.co/qgxVTxRPfi. Please RT! https://t.co/4qznMwTgrX pic.twitter.com/KLcVvOCSiT
— Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 23, 2019
The shelter says the foster family Mr. B has been placed with has previous experience dealing with similar issues in cats. The goal is to make the foster family Mr. B’s forever home, the shelter says.
The shelter also thanked everyone for their support and interest in adopting Mr. B.
“We want to thank everyone again for the enthusiasm for Mr. B. While we wish we were able to respond to everyone individually, we are a very small staff and don’t have the bandwidth to do so. We will keep everyone updated throughout his journey on our social media accounts!” Morris Animal Refuge said.
