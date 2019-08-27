PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Sean Rodriguez’s feel-good moment didn’t last that long. After hitting a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, Rodriguez called fans “entitled” for booing players, especially the ones who have been struggling.

Rodriguez has faced his share of criticism this year, hitting only .214 with four home runs and 11 RBI in limited playing time. The bench player was in a 1-21 slump before connecting off Pirates reliever Michael Feliz. It was Rodriguez’s second hit in the month of August.

During his postgame comments, Rodriguez called out some Phillies fans for their behavior towards players.

“Think about it. Who is looking bad and feeling entitled when you hear stuff like that?” Rodriguez said about the criticism. “I’m not the one booing. I’m not the one screaming. I’m not the one saying pretty disgusting things at times. That seems pretty entitled. You’re just making yourself look pretty bad as an individual, as a person, as a fan. … There’s still a lot of good fans, though, and those are the ones I hear.”

Rodriguez said fans really show their true colors “through the thick and thin.”

“So when you act a certain way toward somebody because you don’t feel like they’re doing what they need to do, just look at life in general. I mean, we want to win. There’s nobody in here that doesn’t want to win. You got to just basically sit there and say, ‘Look, let me see if I can help him get out of what he’s in. Let me see if I can be encouraging enough to basically help an individual.’ That’s the harder thing to do, the easier thing is just to scream boo. ‘Let me think of something to say that actually might be encouraging.’ You know, it takes effort,” Rodriguez said.

As you can imagine, some fans took to social media to rip Rodriguez for his “entitled” comments.

Sean Rodriguez I’m sure is a good person and is trying as hard as he can. I’m not sure he understands what it means to play here yet. It’s a tough love all athletes go through with the fans. When you’re underachieving you will hear it — Hambino (@HambinoTWFS) August 27, 2019

So people were upset about Colts fans booing Luck. Well wait until Sean Rodriguez hits another walk off and we boo him the entire trot — Tony (@TDT1012) August 27, 2019

If Sean Rodriguez thought he heard boos just for being a totally sub par hitter it’s gonna be amazing the reception he gets his next at bat… what a loser he is… and to try and act like he was selflessly defending Rhys is such a cover up… The guy should be happy he has a job — The Madness Podcast (@Philly_Madness) August 27, 2019

Phillies fans super entitled to watch Sean Rodriguez play every day with a .214 batting average and 4 hrs on the year. — Gavin Reilly (@GavinReilly90) August 27, 2019

It really only took Sean Rodriguez 10 minutes to put a smile on every Phillies fans face and subsequently double our hate for him. — Jessica Towne (@RunThisTowne13) August 27, 2019

Sean Rodriguez is going to hear boos the night after hitting a walk-off home run. — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) August 27, 2019

Did Sean Rodriguez really lecture “entitled “ Phillies fans after his game-winning HR last night? He was hitting .214 as a Phillie, and he thought he was “entitled” to cheers? In Philadelphia? Hey, Sean. Shut up and play. We’ll let you know if we need your advice. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) August 27, 2019

I don't doubt people have shouted vile things at Sean Rodriguez, and that's always dumb. But I'll tell you what–you get that BA up to even, let's say, .250, and you then can start mandating what noises come out of people's mouths. https://t.co/Q2q1LuzTXD — Justin Klugh (@justin_klugh) August 27, 2019

The Phillies, who are one game out of the second Wild-Card spot, continue their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)