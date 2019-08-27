TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on legislation aimed at updating the state’s vote-by-mail law. The Democrat-led Assembly is scheduled to consider the measure Tuesday. The Democrat-controlled Senate approved the bill Monday.
The measure updates a 2018 law enacted by lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that mandated that voters who signed up for and got mail-in ballots for the 2016 general election would continue to get those ballots for future elections unless they opt-out.
Lawmakers say that the law, however, failed to address those who requested 2017 and 2018 mail-in ballots.
The new measure requires that those voters also get mail-in ballots unless they opt-out.
The bill also sets aside $2 million for counties to implement the law.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
You must log in to post a comment.