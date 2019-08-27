PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County man has been charged with murder after a missing man’s body was found buried in a grave in the Pine Barrens. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday that 55-year-old Charles McGee, of Pemberton, shot 48-year-old William Cline Jr. in the back of the neck and dug a grave to hid his body.
The prosecutor’s office says Cline went missing last week. He was last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck while leaving his East Lakeshore Drive home on Aug. 20 at 6 a.m.
Authorities say McGee shot Cline in the back of the neck and transported his body into the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest near Whitesbog Village. The grave was discovered by someone riding a motorcycle in the area and police were contacted on Aug. 24.
McGee was taken into custody on Monday and was subsequently charged with first-degree murder, desecration of human remains and other related charges.
He is scheduled for an appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly on Tuesday afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.