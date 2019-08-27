PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week, a 4-year-old boy had his piggy bank stolen from a home in Northern Liberties. He was saving up to go to the arcade at Dave and Buster’s and on Tuesday, he got his wish.
Mason was treated to all the games he could play at Dave and Buster’s.
When the employees there heard about his plight, they just knew they had to do something.
Suspects Caught On Camera Stealing Money From 4-Year-Old’s Piggy Bank, Philadelphia Police Say
Mason’s mother said she is touched by the kindness.
“I can’t tell you how overwhelmed I am that they were so kind to do this for my son,” Mason’s mother, Jordana Astrologo, said. “He is so thrilled. This is his favorite place on earth. At 4 years old, he always wants to go to Dave and Buster’s. Every time he finds money on the ground, he says, ‘I want to put it in my piggy bank for when we go to Dave and Buster’s.’ So he’s a happy kid right now.”
Dave and Buster’s also bought mom and Mason lunch after they worked up an appetite in the arcade.
