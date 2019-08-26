WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – A fierce fire burned through a home in West Deptford overnight, killing a woman and sending a firefighter to the hospital. The two-alarm fire swept through a home on the 1500 block of Division Street, just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they reported hearing a loud explosion.

#BREAKING Fatal fire in West Deptford, NJ under investigation. Authorities say one person has died @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WYcPLaapfa — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) August 26, 2019

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters say they had to attack the fire in a defensive manner and fight the flames from the outside because it was too large to fight the fire from inside.

“My guys arrived on scene first and it was completely engulfed in fire. It is a very sad feeling when you know you cannot get inside the house,” West Deptford Township Police Chief Sean McKenna said. “It appears that the origin of the fire was in this back corner of the residence,” McKenna said.

Authorities identify woman killed in West Deptford Twp fire this morning. pic.twitter.com/FzHVBdKzZ4 — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) August 26, 2019

Firefighters say they found the woman in the kitchen area. She was identified as 75-year-old Jacqueline Truss, the widow of a retired West Deptford Township police officer.

#BREAKING The scene on the 1500 block of Division Street in West Deptford, NJ where authorities say one person has died in a fire. @CBSPhilly at 4:30 for updates pic.twitter.com/mMPUEL3yyR — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) August 26, 2019

A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after having trouble breathing. The firefighter is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.