BREAKING:Two Teens Injured In Broad-Daylight Triple Shooting In Graduate Hospital Section Of Philadelphia, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Graduate Hospital triple shooting, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers were injured in a triple shooting in broad daylight in the Graduate Hospital section of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Fitzwater Street, just after 3 p.m.

(credit: CBS3)

Police say one 17-year-old boy was shot once in his right leg and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. Another 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the stomach and back and is in critical condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

A 23-year-old man was also injured in the shooting, and he’s in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments