PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers were injured in a triple shooting in broad daylight in the Graduate Hospital section of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Fitzwater Street, just after 3 p.m.
Police say one 17-year-old boy was shot once in his right leg and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. Another 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the stomach and back and is in critical condition at Jefferson University Hospital.
A 23-year-old man was also injured in the shooting, and he’s in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.
No arrests have been made.
