  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Washington Township News


WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are looking into what caused a Port-A-Potty to explode in Washington Township over the weekend. Officers responded to the construction site of a new At Home Decor store on the 5700 block of NJ-42, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a portable toilet at the construction site had blown up.

Port-A-Potty Explodes At Construction Site Of New At Home Decor Store In Washington Township, Authorities Say

The bomb squad responded to the scene and rendered the area safe.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments