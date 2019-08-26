Port-A-Potty Explodes At Construction Site Of New At Home Decor Store In Washington Township, Authorities Say

Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are looking into what caused a Port-A-Potty to explode in Washington Township over the weekend. Officers responded to the construction site of a new At Home Decor store on the 5700 block of NJ-42, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a portable toilet at the construction site had blown up.
The bomb squad responded to the scene and rendered the area safe.
There were no reported injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
