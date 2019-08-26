Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you drive the Schuylkill at night, you might want to find another route this week. Overnight construction could lead to big backups.
The project starts at 9 p.m. Monday, when the westbound side of the highway will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and the Vine Street Expressway.
Then at 11 p.m., that same stretch of highway will shut down before reopening in time for the morning rush.
Going eastbound, only one lane will get by on the Schuylkill between the Vine Street Expressway and South Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The lane closures will last until Friday so crews can demolish and paint part of the overhead viaducts.
