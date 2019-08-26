PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Philadelphia’s viral 26-pound cat Beejay, or Mr. B for short, will soon have a new home, you can still bring a piece of him home. The Morris Animal Refuge has introduced Mr. B T-shirts, sweatshirts and other clothes with a picture of the cat with the word “Chonk” to describe the fat feline.
Ok, who loves our chonky kitty Mr. B.? Well, now you can wear your heart on your sleeve (& Mr. B. on your shirt!) with great new custom-made CHONK shirts! Order a shirt today to support our lifesaving mission & help homeless pets like Mr. B.: https://t.co/qgxVTxRPfi. Please RT! https://t.co/4qznMwTgrX pic.twitter.com/KLcVvOCSiT
— Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 23, 2019
The shirts start at $25 and the money will help other shelter animals.
You can order your chonk-style shirts here.
