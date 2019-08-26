PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An employee shot and killed a robbery suspect at a MetroPCS store in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the store on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue.
According to police, the suspect, who was armed with a gun, attempted to rob the store.
An employee, who has a permit to carry, discharged his gun multiple times, striking the suspect.
.@PhillyPolice say a suspected armed robber was shot multiple times by an armed worker at this MetroPCS store. Worker had a legal permit to carry. Homicide is on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/jUyatR8NUX
— Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) August 26, 2019
The man in his late 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries have been reported.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
