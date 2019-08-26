BREAKING:MetroPCS Employee Fatally Shoots Robbery Suspect, Philadelphia Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Metro PCS, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An employee shot and killed a robbery suspect at a MetroPCS store in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the store on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

(credit: CBS3)

According to police, the suspect, who was armed with a gun, attempted to rob the store.

An employee, who has a permit to carry, discharged his gun multiple times, striking the suspect.

The man in his late 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Comments