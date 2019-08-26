



LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Vandals targeted a little league team, leaving behind $10,000 in damage, and it’s not the first time it’s happened. The kids who play softball on the field say it’s like a second home. They come here on game days to perfect their skills.

But on Friday afternoon, their second home was targeted by vandals — again.

Thanks to the hard work of Levittown United Little League parents, it now doesn’t look like much damage was done. But on Friday, the concession stand on the 6400 block of Mill Creek Road was destroyed by two vandals.

“My stomach dropped,” Levittown United Little League girls softball coach Kasey Kenworthy said. “I was sick to my stomach.”

Kenworthy is one of the girls softball coaches for Levittown United and she was involved in the cleanup process.

Glass was shattered by baseball bats, trophies were destroyed and the concession stand was left in shambles.

The senior girls team made it all the way to the World Series this year and 15-year-old Grace Morgal says everyone was devastated.

“I think it set back the league a lot because now we don’t have a scoreboard that works and the damage in the concession stand is really sad,” Morgal said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the little league has been targeted.

“The fields down here have been tagged with graffiti before,” Kenworthy said. “Our other complex that we have, people have set fire to trash cans. There’s been graffiti, but we have never seen vandalism and destruction like we have seen this past week.”

CBS3 has been told an 11-year-old and 13-year-old are responsible for $10,000 worth of damage and parents are hoping to find out why.

“A lot of pits in our stomachs. There definitely were some tears from people wondering why and how someone could do this,” Kenworthy said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the damages. You can donate by clicking here.