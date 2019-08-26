  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Swimmers need to use caution along the New Jersey shore. The National Weather Service says there is a high risk for rip currents through Monday evening. Forecasters say the currents will be dangerous to anyone entering the surf.

Experts advise swimmers caught in the current to float and swim in the direction following the shoreline until out of its grip.

Officials also say no one should go swimming at beaches when lifeguards are not on duty.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments