Comments
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Hazmat crews determined an unusual odor reported by employees at a PNC Bank in New Castle was not dangerous, officials say. Authorities were dispatched to the bank located in the Penn Mart Shopping Center on Basin Road, near Route 13, shortly after noon on Monday.
Officials say 10 employees were in the bank at the time with no customers. The employees immediately left the building after reporting the odor.
Four people complained of feeling sick from the odor, but officials say they did not need to be hospitalized.
Crews placed the incident under control around 1:15 p.m. on Monday. It’s unclear what the odor was.
You must log in to post a comment.