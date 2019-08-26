Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The end of summer is bittersweet. We say goodbye to warm beach days and welcome cool, crisp air and fall festivities.
Philadelphia is home to many fall festivals and CBS3 is making sure you don’t miss a single one.
Honey lovers, this first one is for you.
- The Philadelphia Honey Festival will be held the first weekend in September. The festival will be featured at three separate locations from Sept. 6-8. It will be at the Glen Foerd on the Delaware on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Bartram’s Garden on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Glen Foerd is offering a Bee-Happy Hour with live music, food and beverages this year. Each location offers guests family-friendly activities with their own, local spin making each day worth attending.
- The Northern Liberties Pop Up Festival will be held on Sept. 7. The pop-up festival will bring live music, a beer garden, and plenty of vendors to the Northern Liberties Event Park. Admission is free for children and adults. The event begins at noon and runs until 6 p.m.
- Head to the 40th Annual Scarecrow Festival at Peddler’s Village in Bucks County for a weekend of fall fun with the family. Visitors can enjoy activities like scarecrow-making workshops and pumpkin painting — and don’t forget to vote on your favorite Scarecrows in the Village display. The festival will be Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood invites you to celebrate fall on Main Street on Sept. 21. The Manafest Festival, “a homegrown fall festival,” offers a full day of music, seasonal activities, shopping, and food vendors.
- The Pennypack Fall Festival and Arts and Crafts Show is on Saturday Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will be held at the Pennpack Environmental Center, located at 8600 Verree Rd. in Philadelphia. Admission for the festival is free and activities are pay as you go, activities include pumpkin painting and season crafts and games.
- The Fall Harvest Festival at Newlin Grist Mill in Delaware County will make you feel like your in colonial America. Last year’s festival featured historic demonstrations including blacksmithing, iron smelting, wool spinning, brickmaking, and candle making. Guests can enjoy pumpkin painting, hayrides, face painting, live music, and other activities. The festival is on Oct. 5 and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free but there is a $5 parking fee.
- The Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival turns Filbert Street into a urban farm street with haystacks and corn stalks on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be plenty of activities for guests to enjoy including hayrides, live music arts and crafts, and seasonal foods and treats. The event is free and activities, food and drinks are pay as you go.
- The sixth annual Old City Fest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will be along 3rd Street from Market to Race Streets and Arch Street from 2nd to 4th Streets. Old City Fest highlights art, design, fashion, food, creativity and culture. There will be live music, circus artists, runway fashion shows, and much more. For more information, click here.
- The South Street Fall Pumpkin Fest offers plenty of treats and activities for children and adults. The event returns to Headhouse Square on Oct. 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy circus performances, live music, crafts, seasonal foods and drinks. There is also a costume and pumpkin pie eating contests.
You must log in to post a comment.