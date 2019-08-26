Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least ten cars were damaged after a fire broke out at a Southwest Philadelphia junkyard. The fire swept through the junkyard at 67th and Essington about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least ten cars were damaged after a fire broke out at a Southwest Philadelphia junkyard. The fire swept through the junkyard at 67th and Essington about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters had the fire under control by a little after 8 p.m.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.