Actress Tiffany Haddish Stops By Geno's Steaks

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s hard to say no to a real Philadelphia cheesesteak. Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish left her mark at Geno’s this weekend.

Celebrity photographer and our good friend HughE Dillon snapped a shot of Haddish at the iconic South Philly landmark on Sunday.

She posed with Geno Vento, at the famous “celebrity table” inside.

She had an American cheese cheesesteak with onions and Geno’s hot sauce.

