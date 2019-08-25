BEAR, Del. (CBS) — A pregnant woman was attacked in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Delaware, officials say. The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the restaurant on the 1100 block of Quintillo Drive in Bear on Saturday.

Delaware State Police say 19-year-old Jada Blake assaulted the 21-year-old victim after the woman tried to pull her car in front of Blake’s in line.

After the woman cut in front of her in line, police say Blake accelerated quickly and blocked the woman’s car from moving forward. Blake then exited her car and confronted the woman.

Blake began striking the woman in the head and face through her open window before she exited her car, according to police.

Once the victim was out of her car, Blake kicked the woman in her stomach, knowing that she was pregnant, police say.

Blake then returned to her car and continued to wait for her drive-thru food service.

The victim went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Blake has been charged with assault, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, among other charges.