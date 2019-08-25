



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager who was shot in a schoolyard Saturday night in Southwest Philadelphia is still fighting for his life at the hospital. Police say the 14-year-old boy was shot at least once in the back of his head during broad daylight.

With neighbors preparing to send their kids back to school there next week, they want the shooter caught.

When kids go back to school at William C. Longstreth Elementary School on Tuesday, they may notice crime scene tape on the fence and circles on the sidewalk that marked the shell casings of several bullets.

“This is so sad. I’m scared, very scared,” parent Belinda Diawara said.

On Sunday, police say the boy got into an argument in the school playground moments before bullets started flying around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Neighbor Michael Farmer says the explosion of the gunfire woke him up from asleep.

“About six shots — pow, pow, pow, pow,” Farmer said. “Then I came out and cops were swarming the block.”

Police say at least one bullet hit the teen, striking him in the back of his head.

Authorities are still not sure if the teen was the intended target.

What police do know is the shooter sped away — likely in a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Malibu.

“Somebody was out. They said, ‘yeah they shot my grandson,'” Farmer said. “Just a terrible thing.”

The boy remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Police are still trying to get video from surveillance cameras around the scene.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.