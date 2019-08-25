Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking for something sweet to do this Sunday? Create your own banana split to celebrate National Banana Split Day.
CBS3 cameras got the inside scoop on how to make a traditional banana split from Scoop Deville Midtown in Center City.
If you’re making a traditional banana split, start with a banana, then add scoops of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream. Next, add your toppings, chocolate syrup, crushed pineapples, and strawberry topping. Then sprinkle some crushed nuts and garnish with whipped cream and maraschino cherries.
The first banana split on record was made in 1904.
