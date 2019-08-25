Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was arrested on the roof of a check cashing business in Frankford, officials say. The incident happened on the 1500 block of Pratt Street shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.
SEPTA Transit police say officers were on patrol in the Frankford Terminal and happened to see the man trying to break into a check cashing business when they moved in and made the arrest.
The man was handcuffed and led down several ladders to the ground where he was taken into custody.
