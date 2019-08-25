  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was arrested on the roof of a check cashing business in Frankford, officials say. The incident happened on the 1500 block of Pratt Street shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

SEPTA Transit police say officers were on patrol in the Frankford Terminal and happened to see the man trying to break into a check cashing business when they moved in and made the arrest.

credit: CBS3

The man was handcuffed and led down several ladders to the ground where he was taken into custody.

 

Comments