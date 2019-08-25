  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
CBS 3 Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for this week’s CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment talks about what to do when bringing home a new dog.

The best time to bring home a new dog is in the morning or early afternoon because they get very anxious towards dinner time and bedtime.

You can watch the full discussion in the video above. 

The 3rd Annual Puppapalooza at the Pier will be held at Morgan’s Pier the evening of Thursday, August 29. Phillies’ Scott Kingery will be this year’s special guest.

This year’s Phillies-themed Puppapalooza at the Pier will showcase adoptable animals, bringing together friends and supporters of the PSPCA to revel in the city’s love of animals and baseball. The event will feature Philadelphia Phillies celebrity bartenders, an appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, and more.

The evening will also include a VIP Lounge, beverages and ballpark fare, raffles and a silent auction.

