PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver wanted in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in North Philadelphia. The hit-and-run happened at Broad and Somerset Streets around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Officials say the pedestrian was crossing Broad Street at Somerset Street when he was struck by a black Ford traveling northbound.
The pedestrian was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition with blunt force trauma to his entire body.
The unidentified African American man is believed to be in his 50s. He was wearing a brown shirt and jeans at the time of the accident.
The driver of the Ford fled the scene.
Police say the Ford vehicle they are searching for has front end damage and a broken headlight on the driver side.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Philadelphia police immediately.
