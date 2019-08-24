PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a beautiful Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love and some people opted to enjoy it by biking in the buff. Cyclists rode around Philadelphia — minus clothing — to support expression and body positivity in the city’s annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.
There was a kickoff at FDR Park, where peopled painted their bodies for the event.
One participant traveled to Philadelphia for the ride from Virginia.
“A lot of people don’t understand social nudity. It’s nice to be near people who want to freely express themselves. We come out to enjoy the city for the weekend,” Douglas Anderson said.
This was the 11th year for the event.
Usually the event takes place in September, but organizers moved it up to August for warmer temperatures.
You must log in to post a comment.