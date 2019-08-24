



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer was injured as police foiled a potential armed robbery at a Popeyes Louisana Chicken restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia, investigators say. The incident began at the Popeyes on Grant Avenue near the Roosevelt Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Friday and ended in a police chase down Grant Avenue.

Police received a tip about a vehicle near the restaurant that matched the description of a car possibly involved in other recent robberies.

Officers located the vehicle near the Popeyes and found it was stolen.

The suspects drove away as police approached the car, leading them on a high speed chase down Grant Avenue, officials say.

They reportedly struck at least one police car before crashing into a pole. They exited the vehicle and tried to escape on foot.

Officers eventually caught them in a nearby wooded area and arrested them.

Investigators believe the suspects are connected to the other robberies in the area.

Police already had extra eyes on the Popeyes and surrounding area because of robberies that happened at the Popeyes restaurants on Castor and Adams Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia last month. There was also a recent robbery at a Popeyes restaurant on Aramingo Avenue.

Police say the officer who was injured during the incident was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

He is expected to be okay.