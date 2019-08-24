HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Officials are investigating after a lewd act was performed in the area of Newton Lake Park. The Haddon Township and Collingswood police departments are investigating the incident which took place on Aug. 22 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
The suspect is described as an African American male, between the ages of 16 and 20, approximately 5’7” to 5’8” tall, thin build, and has a short haircut.
He was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, white sneakers, and utilizing a dark colored bicycle with light or white colored spokes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Haddon Township Police Department Detective Mark Pagano at 856-833-6208 or Collingswood Police Department Detective Michael Manning at 856-2401, extension 104.
