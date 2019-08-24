PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The driver wanted in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in North Philadelphia reported the accident to authorities and confirmed that he was the driver involved, police say. The incident happened at Broad and Somerset Streets around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say an officer notified the department’s Accident Investigation District about the report, which came in around 10 a.m. Officers then responded to the 7800 block of Michener Avenue — the location the driver gave — and confiscated the vehicle as evidence.
There are no charges at this time, police say.
Officials say the pedestrian was crossing Broad Street at Somerset Street when he was struck by a black Ford traveling northbound. The driver fled the scene.
The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition with blunt force trauma to his entire body.
Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.
