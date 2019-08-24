  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has died after being pulled from a fire that ripped through a Center City rowhome on Saturday morning, officials say. Firefighters rushed to the 2200 block of Catharine Street around 5:30 a.m.

They found a 30-year-old woman inside the home. She was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The fire was placed under control in about a half hour.

The fire marshal is investigating.

