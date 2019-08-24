  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Consumer News, Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warning from the Better Business Bureau about an email scan called “sextortion.” The Better Business Bureau says the scammer will send you an email claiming to have images or videos of you watching pornography or engaging in other compromising activities.

The email may also contain personal information stolen in major security breaches.

It will generally demand payment.

If you receive an email like this, you can report it to the FBI.

