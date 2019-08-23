Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gritty is back at it again on social media, and as usual, he’s on the cutting edge taking part in one of the country’s latest crazes. Check out the big orange mascot trying his hand at axe throwing!
It looks like Gritty nailed two bullseyes on three throws. Looks like those furry hands weren’t a problem.
Gritty posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “ATH-A-LETE.”
ATH-A-LETE pic.twitter.com/x3kKIc2Vem
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 22, 2019
