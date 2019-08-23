Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested two men in connection with a terrifying carjacking in North Philadelphia. Police say the suspects robbed a 21-year-old woman at gunpoint on the 2000 block of North 9th Street around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Surveillance video showed the men approaching a woman, who was getting into her car. One of the two men held a gun to the woman’s stomach before taking her car with her wallet inside.
Authorities say the stolen car was recovered and arrested the two men.
The woman was not harmed during the incident and after the suspects fled in her vehicle, the victim ran to Temple police for help.
Police have not released the identity of the two suspects arrested.
