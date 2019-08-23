Several Injured In Accident Involving Access Link Bus In Berlin, New Jersey

By CBS3 Staff
BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – Emergency crews are on scene of a serious accident in Berlin, New Jersey. It happened on Cross Key Road at New Freedom Road, around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

It appears an SUV and an Access Link bus collided head-on.

There are reports that one person is entrapped at the scene.

At least five people have been taken to the hospital.

Motorists should avoid the area.

