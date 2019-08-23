Several Injured In Accident Involving Access Link Bus In Berlin, New Jersey

Comments
BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – Emergency crews are on scene of a serious accident in Berlin, New Jersey. It happened on Cross Key Road at New Freedom Road, around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
It appears an SUV and an Access Link bus collided head-on.
Very bad accident in #Berlin. The intersection of Cross Keys Rd & New Freedom Rd is CLOSED for an accident with multiple injuries and entrapment. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0YA0nmOVrl
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) August 23, 2019
There are reports that one person is entrapped at the scene.
At least five people have been taken to the hospital.
Motorists should avoid the area.
