ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for two men and a possibly pregnant woman in connection to a string of wallet thefts in Abington Township. Police say two thefts were first reported on Aug. 9 at the Whole Foods Market at 1575 The Fairway around 10 a.m.
Police say a man entered the store and followed an elderly woman who was shopping. When she looked away, surveillance footage appeared to show the man reach into her cart and took her purse before leaving the store.
Police then say the man attempted to use the victim’s credit cards at a Target on Old York Road to buy gift cards. The suspect was seen leaving Target and entering a four-door silver hatchback.
A second case occurred at 1:15 p.m. when a man and a woman entered the same Whole Foods and approached another elderly woman. The man distracted the victim as the woman, who police say appeared to be pregnant, reached into her cart and took her wallet.
The two suspects then immediately exited the store, and again, the man attempted to use the victim’s credit cards at the same Target around 1:50 p.m.
Police say the female suspect has a distinct large tattoo on her upper back.
Authorities also believe the three suspects involved in the two thefts know each other.
If you have any information on the suspects, call Detective Ryan Duntzee at 267-536-1106.
