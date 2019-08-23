PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect that robbed a salon in the heart of Center City. According to police, the robber struck at the LashBee Eyelash & Waxing Salon locating along the 1100 block of Walnut Street.
Police say around 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, the unknown suspect gained entry to the business through a 2nd-floor window.
Once inside the suspect took a laptop computer and fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Police are describing the suspect as a black or Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, with a thin beard and facial hair, wearing a T-shirt and a baseball hat.
If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.
You must log in to post a comment.