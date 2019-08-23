  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Study, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you think you can beat rush hour, think again. Traffic in U.S. cities is so bad at all times of day, the term has become outdated.

A new traffic study by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute shows the amount of time commuters lose in traffic has tripled since the early ’80s.

In Philadelphia, drivers spend 62 hours or about two and a half days worth of time stuck in traffic every year.

According to the report, most of Philadelphia’s delays happen on Fridays around 4 p.m.

To see a break down of the statistics, click here.

