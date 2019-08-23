Comments
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey State Police trooper is being hailed a hero after he saved a man from drowning at the Jersey Shore. Detective Sgt. George Wren was in Sea Isle City on vacation with his family when a woman frantically explained to him that a man was drowning.
Trooper Wren relied on his water rescue training and a surfboard to maneuver through the current to rescue the man. Police say the swimmer got caught in the riptide and was being pulled further into the ocean.
The New Jersey State Police praised Detective Sgt. Wren for his heroics and quick thinking in a post on their Facebook page.
It was later discovered the swimmer had suffered a heart attack.
He was treated at a nearby hospital and is now at home recovering.
