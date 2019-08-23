



MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester man has been charged with murder after prosecutors say he ran over two women, killing one, at a Tinicum Township gas station. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 36-year-old Daniel Williams on Friday.

Prosecutors say Williams struck 26-year-old Shantel Harmon with his pickup truck and then ran her over again at the Sunoco Service Station located at 15 Industrial Highway shortly before 9 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Authorities say surveillance video showed Harmon running through the parking lot toward the front of the gas station screaming before Williams hit her with his truck. Williams then backed up and drove forward into the store while running Harmon over and hitting a second woman in the process.

Williams then fled the scene. A witness followed Williams into Chester while providing a description and the truck’s tag number to police, prosecutors say.

When officers arrived in the area, they discovered Williams’ truck parked in an alley on the 500 block of East 8th Street.

The truck had heavy front-end damage with blood on the passenger side, prosecutors say. Williams was apprehended in the area, where he was hiding under a vehicle.

Arresting officers discovered a Visa credit card in the name of Harmon in his wallet.

The second victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Williams has been charged with criminal homicide, murder in the first and third degree and two counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.