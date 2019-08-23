



KING OF PRUSSIA (CBS) — In addition to the busy shopping centers in the King of Prussia area, you can sometimes forget there is plenty of rich history right in our backyard. Brimming with natural beauty and home to 240 years of American history, Valley Forge National Park sees 2 million visitors every year.

“I’m a fan of George Washington, so I really wanted to see exactly where he stayed,” visitor Sally Johnson says.

Historically, Valley Forge National Park was the site of the third winter encampment of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War back in 1777.

“Valley Forge got its name because it’s a location that was nestled in the valley of iron forges along Valley Creek,” Jonathon Parker says.

CBS3 SummerFest: King Of Prussia Mall By The Numbers

But today, with its 3,500 acres of rolling, there is still a lot to check out.

Like the National Memorial Arch, a more than 100-year-old structure commemorates the arrival of George Washington into Valley Forge.

There are also reconstructed army huts on the site of General Muhlenberg’s brigade.

“Not the original huts but they’re a good representation on how they would have been configured and how the soldiers lived here for six months,” Parker added.

But one of the biggest attractions and the reason Valley Forge National Park exists is Washington’s headquarters. It is where Washington made his home for six months of his encampment.

CBS3 SummerFest: How Victus Sports Creates Specially Designed Bats For Phillies Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins

“It’s his house it’s original. There’s something to, ‘I’m putting my hand where George Washington put his hand on that handrail.’ That’s pretty cool, you can relate,” Park Ranger, Jeff Oates said.

If you don’t want to walk through the park, you can hop on the trolley.

Valley Forge National Park’s 26 miles of trails also makes it a great destination for runners, walkers and even bikers.