KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — It seems like something new is always popping-up at the mall, including the popular trend of pop-up shops. The latest place to add a shop that allows your online dreams to come true is the King of Prussia Mall.

The current online retailer to booking a stay is Wayfair.

“We’ve come up with a curated collection of 300 items that you can shop with and take home today,” Linda Verno said.

Which is tough coming from their millions of online products.

“We have a little bit of everything, from back to school for the students we have some bedding and organization, if you are getting a jump start on holidays, refreshing for fall, and for entertaining,” Verno said.

Wayfair and other retailers see pop-ups as a great opportunity to create a new dimension with their customers.

Now, for the first time in the King of Prussia mall, you can finally hold the items that you see online.

“A pop-up shop for an online retailer is a great way to get the product personally into the hands of the customer to see and to feel and to experience,” King of Prussia’s Director of Marketing Kathy Smith said.

Wayfair’s pop-up will be open. right outside of Nordstrom on the level until Nov. 1.