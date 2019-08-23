



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — As the quintessential main streets of yesterday became harder and harder to find, one fact proved true: It’s a way of life that people still desire and a thriving town center is key.

“A lot of people come here straight from work and families come from the residential area so it’s a gathering place,” King of Prussia Town Center leasing agent Adam Kohler said.

The KOP Town Center is a detailed destination where you can dine, shop and live.

“Super modern, good environment, nice vibe, kind of like a chill vibe,” shopper Tyree Dill said.

“There’s a lot to chose from as far as eateries go. The shopping is nice and it’s just very welcoming,” shopper Michelle Rochkind said.

The Town Center functions almost like its own town. There is a bustling main street and thriving square, anchor stores like REI, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta, LA Fitness and Wegman’s, and of course, there are also service-oriented businesses to cater to visitors and residents.

There’s also a dry bar and a nail salon, just to name a few. And hey, even your pup can get pampered.

But the true are of gathering always seems to take place around the table, and in King of Prussia Town Square, dining options are plentiful.

“We go from fine dining, full service fine dining, a great bar scene, great outdoor patios, numerous fast-casual restaurants,” Kohler said.

“You’ve got so many things in varying levels you have everything from sandwiches all the way up to Fogo,” one visitor said.

On site, there is also the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and five new residential developments.

Town Center is as much about providing a wealth of options as it is room to play. The descriptive words we heard over and over again: “experience,” “oasis,” and “hometown redefined.”