



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa (CBS) — Since opening in 1963, the King of Prussia Mall has quadrupled in size, currently sitting around 3 million square feet. In fact, according to the mall’s calculations, if you walk every corridor and every aisle of the mall, it would be the equivalent of walking across Manhattan.

“The amount of square footage devoted to retail and restaurant space is the largest in the nation,” King of Prussia Mall’s Director of Marketing Kathy Smith says.

Talk about getting your steps in. If you were to walk in front of every storefront in the mall, you would have traveled over four miles.

So how many stores are we talking about?

“We’ve got about 450 total and about 75 different dining and fast-casual foodcourt specialty food court type of places,” Smith says.

That spectrum of selection is part of why the mall hosts about 20 million independent visits a year, or 2,200 an hour of the mall was open 24/7.

But, each and every visitor gets the VIP treatment.

“These days, customers expect certain types of amenities,” Smith said.

Like a parking lot with room for 18,000 cars equipped with space location technology.

“They can also do a coat bag check, they can valet park. They can borrow an iPad at the concierge, they can sit and watch Tv or read a paper for a little bit,” Smith added.

The mall also provides charging stations.

In 2016, the mall’s two large sections were connected, half of the corridor is now dedicated to luxury and international brands.

“King of Prussia really strives to bring in the new and the different and the stores to the market that people want that they can’t find anywhere else in the region,” Smith said.

The King of Prussia mall is the kind of place where it is easy to pop in and out, or even spend the whole day. It’s a place that when you do leave, it likely won’t be empty-handed.