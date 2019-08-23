



KING OF PRUSSIA (CBS) — Batter up for Victus Sports in King of Prussia, a company that manufactures baseball bats and is hitting it big with some major leaguers. What do Phillies fans love to see from superstar Bryce Harper? A towering home run like the walk-off grand slam he crushed against the Chicago Cubs.

But behind every big fly by Harper is the bat he’s swinging and in that sense, his journey around the bases starts at Victus Sports’ King of Prussia facility.

You can see Harper holding one on a cover of Sports Illustrated from earlier in the year.

“Harper’s kind of quirky he’ll pick up different things and whatever feels good to him that day, god forbid he goes out and hits a home run — we’re probably going to get a bat in the mail the next day,” Victus Sports head of production Ryan Engroff said.

The company is also stepping up to the plate for Phillies first baseman, Rhys Hoskins along with dozens of other professionals.

“The higher the tone, the better the piece of wood, like and E kind of has a dull tone, F sharp has a higher tone,” an Victus Sports employee said.

No they’re not making music, but creating these pieces of lumber is an art-form in itself.

Watch the video to see more from Pat Gallen’s tour of Victus Sports.