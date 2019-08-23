Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two men in connection with a terrifying carjacking in North Philadelphia. Police say the suspects robbed a 21-year-old woman at gunpoint.
Surveillance video shows the men approaching a woman who was getting into her car on the 2000 block of N. 9th Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
One of the men held a gun to the woman’s stomach before taking her car with her wallet inside.
The woman was not harmed during the incident and after the suspects fled in her vehicle, the victim ran to Temple police for help.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243-3244.
