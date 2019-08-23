  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – A head-on crash involving a New Jersey Transit access link bus and an SUV has left one person dead and four others injured. The collision happened on Cross Key Road near Oakland Avenue, around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Several Injured In Accident Involving Access Link Bus In Berlin, New Jersey

Authorities say a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer apparently crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus, which is part of a fleet used to transport people with disabilities.

Police say the driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Howard Markee of Clementon, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. Markee was airlifted to Cooper Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Markee’s two passengers, including a 16-year-old, were taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The bus driver and its sole passenger also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

