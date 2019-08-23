BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – A head-on crash involving a New Jersey Transit access link bus and an SUV has left one person dead and four others injured. The collision happened on Cross Key Road near Oakland Avenue, around 5:45 a.m. Friday.
Authorities say a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer apparently crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus, which is part of a fleet used to transport people with disabilities.
Police say the driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Howard Markee of Clementon, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. Markee was airlifted to Cooper Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Markee’s two passengers, including a 16-year-old, were taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Very bad accident in #Berlin. The intersection of Cross Keys Rd & New Freedom Rd is CLOSED for an accident with multiple injuries and entrapment. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0YA0nmOVrl
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) August 23, 2019
The bus driver and its sole passenger also suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.