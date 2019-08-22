



GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Gloucester Township police officer was injured Wednesday evening after being dragged nearly 50 feet by a suspect’s vehicle before it crashed into a tree, according to police. Authorities say Officer Craig Walsh noticed a young man running from the Howard Johnson Hotel at 832 N. Black Horse Pike around 11 p.m.

Walsh saw the man enter the passenger side of a parked vehicle and after observing the suspicious activity, flashed his vehicle’s emergency lights and approached the vehicle’s passenger side.

While talking to the two 17-year-old boys in the vehicle, the boy in the driver’s seat suddenly started the car and accelerated backward. Walsh was pinned in the open passenger side door and dragged approximately 49 feet before the suspect smashed into a tree, according to police.

Police say Walsh’s right foot was run over by the car, but he was still able to call for backup and additional officers were able to take the two suspects into custody.

The incident was captured on hotel surveillance cameras. The video has been edited for strong language.

Walsh was transported to Cooper Hospital in Camden with bruising and injuries to his head, arm, ankle and knee.

A second officer injured his shoulder when removing one of the suspects from the vehicle. He was treated and cleared for duty, police say.

Police say five-and-a-half ounces of marijuana, along with a distribution scale and narcotics-related packaging materials, were found in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for a minor injury and was treated and released.

An investigation into the incident continues and officials say additional charges may be forthcoming.